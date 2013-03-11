Reeva Steenkamp's death a 'tragedy'

Video

A close family friend of South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has said the athlete was "smitten" with model Reeva Steenkamp and that the shooting was a "tragedy".

In a documentary for BBC Three, Mike Azzie, known by Mr Pistorius as "Uncle Mike", said he knows Reeva Steenkamp's father "and it's just a tragedy about this poor girl because she was an amazing person."

Mr Pistorius' family spokesperson, his uncle Arnold Pistorius, has denied some of the claims made by Mr Azzie, saying: "Oscar, broken as he currently is, believes he has a purpose in life and is working towards that. Media reports to the contrary are untrue".

Mr Pistorius, who is on trial for shooting model Reeva Steenkamp at his home last month, denies the charges of premeditated murder, saying he mistook her for an intruder.

Oscar Pistorius: What Really Happened? will be broadcast on Monday 11 March at 21:00 on BBC Three.