Video

With just days until voters in Kenya go to the polls, a close finish is predicted as the two main candidates battle it out to be named president.

The country is still recovering from the violent election five years ago which resulted in more than 1,000 deaths.

Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a front-runner in the presidential race. His main rival is Deputy Prime Minister Uhuru Kenyatta, who together with his running mate William Ruto, is facing a trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague about that violence. Both deny the charges.

BBC Africa's Anne Soy reports.