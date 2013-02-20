Video

Lawyers for South African athlete Oscar Pistorius have challenged the testimony of a senior police detective on the second day of a bail hearing.

The detective said a witness had heard fighting at the home of Mr Pistorius, 26, on the night he shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, 29.

But under questioning the detective changed the details of his testimony.

Mr Pistorius, a champion Paralympic sprinter, is charged with the premeditated murder of Reeva Steenkamp.

Andrew Harding reports from Pretoria.