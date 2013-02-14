Media player
African Dream: Kenya's eye doctors
As part of the BBC's second African Dream series, Kenyan ophthalmologists, Wanjiku Kiumbura and Kahaki Kimani, explain how an eye clinic they started six years ago in Nairobi is now providing vital treatment to thousands of East Africans.
Alex Jakana reports.
African Dream is broadcast on the BBC Focus on Africa radio programme every Thursday afternoon and on BBC World News throughout the day on Fridays
14 Feb 2013
