Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Africa opens rhino orphanage to save species
2012 was a brutal year for the rhino population in South Africa. 633 deaths were recorded, a record number that has alarmed conservationists.
Poachers kill rhinos for their horns and often leave orphaned calves behind.
But there are people willing to help protect these vulnerable creatures.
Nomsa Maseko visited the world's first rhino orphanage.
-
09 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-20954261/south-africa-opens-rhino-orphanage-to-save-speciesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window