Kenyan Deputy Prime Minister Uhuru Kenyatta and former minister William Ruto
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto confirm Kenyan alliance

Two bitter political rivals in Kenya facing trial at the International Criminal Court have confirmed their alliance for next year's election.

Deputy Prime Minister Uhuru Kenyatta and former minister William Ruto addressed thousands of supporters in western Kenya to seal their pact.

The ICC has indicted the two over the violence that hit Kenya after the disputed 2007 elections.

Their case is due to start after the March election.

Sophie Ikenye reports

  • 03 Dec 2012
Go to next video: Top Kenyans to face Hague trial