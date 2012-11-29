Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
DR Congo: Rwandan rebel support 'stronger than thought'
Rwandan support for rebels in Democratic Republic of Congo may be even more widespread than previously thought.
The UN has accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebel group, which recently captured the eastern city of Goma, a charge the government in the capital, Kigali, denies.
Gabriel Gatehouse reports.
29 Nov 2012
