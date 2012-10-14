Media player
Senegal-Ivory Coast football match stopped by riot
An Africa Cup of Nations football match between Senegal and Ivory Coast has been abandoned after fans rioted at a stadium in Dakar.
Home fans started fires in the stands and threw objects on the pitch as Senegal were losing 2-0, a result which would have eliminated the team.
Ivorian fans jumped down on the pitch to escape the violence.
The fans and the Ivorian players were then escorted by police, who fired tear gas into the packed stands.
The BBC's John Bennett, who was at the match, reports.
14 Oct 2012
