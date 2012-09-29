Kenyan troops preparing for the beach assault
Somalia Islamists abandon Kismayo amid AU attack

Islamist militants in Somalia say they have withdrawn from their southern stronghold of Kismayo, following an African Union (AU) military attack.

Kenyan and Somali forces launched a beach assault on al-Shabab's last major bastion on Friday but encountered fierce resistance.

Gabriel Gatehouse reports.

