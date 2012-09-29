Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Somalia Islamists abandon Kismayo amid AU attack
Islamist militants in Somalia say they have withdrawn from their southern stronghold of Kismayo, following an African Union (AU) military attack.
Kenyan and Somali forces launched a beach assault on al-Shabab's last major bastion on Friday but encountered fierce resistance.
Gabriel Gatehouse reports.
-
29 Sep 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-19772032/somalia-islamists-abandon-kismayo-amid-au-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window