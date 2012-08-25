Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria river festival begins
Hundreds of people have gathered to worship Yoruba gods in Nigeria's south-western state of Osun as part of the annual river festival.
Oshun is a revered deity in the region where people from across Nigeria and further afield make the journey every August.
The celebrations are becoming so well-known that it is now becoming more than just a religious event, as Tomi Oladipo reports.
-
25 Aug 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window