Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ethiopian PM Meles Zenawi dies after illness
The Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi has died at the age of 57, state media say, after weeks of speculation about his health.
Mr Meles was admitted to hospital in July. The nature of his condition has not been made public.
The BBC's James Robbins looks back at his life.
-
21 Aug 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window