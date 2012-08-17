Video

Thirty four people were killed after police opened fire on striking miners at a South African mine on Thursday, the police chief has said.

Riah Phiyega said police had been forced to shoot after armed protesters charged them, "firing shots", at the Marikana mine in the north-east.

At least 78 people were injured in the confrontation, she added.

President Jacob Zuma has announced an inquiry, calling the deaths "tragic".

Andrew Harding reports.