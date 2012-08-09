Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London 2012: Cameroon Games athletes missing
Officials from the Cameroon Olympic team have asked for help in finding seven of their athletes who have gone missing.
The competitors - five boxers, a swimmer and a female football player - have not been seen since last weekend.
They all have visas which allow them to stay in the UK for up to six months.
Mark Adams of the International Olympic committee said the situation was being watched.
Jackie Brock-Doyle of London 2012 added: ''Right now, they haven't done anything wrong''.
-
09 Aug 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window