Sufism re-emerges in Somalia as al-Shabab's control wanes
Al-Shabab, a group with links to al-Qaeda, destroyed Sufi shrines and banned Sufi ceremonies when they were in control of some parts of the Somali capital Mogadishu over the last few years.
But now, as the security situation improves in Somalia, Sufi ceremonies are starting to re-emerge.
Murad Shishani reports.
18 Jun 2012
