A cappella music with a Ghanaian twist

The Shepherds, an a cappella group from Ghana, formed whilst its members were in secondary school many years ago.

After a decade they went their separate ways but reunited a year ago and have since then been performing around the capital, Accra, at various venues.

Now they are preparing to release a new recording.

BBC Africa's Jenny Horrocks met them in Accra and chatted with them about their passion for singing a cappella with a Ghanaian twist.

