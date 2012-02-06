Media player
Eritrean refugees kidnapped in Sudan
An estimated 2,000 Eritreans arrive every month in Sudan, hoping to claim asylum.
But once they arrive their troubles are far from over as an increasing number are being kidnapped for ransom.
James Copnall reports from eastern Sudan.
06 Feb 2012
