Entrance to refugee camp
Eritrean refugees kidnapped in Sudan

An estimated 2,000 Eritreans arrive every month in Sudan, hoping to claim asylum.

But once they arrive their troubles are far from over as an increasing number are being kidnapped for ransom.

James Copnall reports from eastern Sudan.

  • 06 Feb 2012
