Christmas dinner in Senegal
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cooking Christmas meal in Senegal

Christian families around the world celebrate Christmas Day with a family dinner.

But the kind of Christmas meal eaten, and even the kind of family eating it, can be very different in different cultures.

The Brangale, from Senegal, showed us how they would be enjoying their Christmas dinner.

Cooking Christmas meal in India

  • 23 Dec 2011
Go to next video: Cooking Christmas meal in India