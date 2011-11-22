Video

Is it possible that the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country synonymous with war and tragedy, has suddenly become the worlds hottest tourist destination?

Deep in the jungle in one of its national parks, a new volcano is being born, and foreign tourists are flocking to see it.

The new volcano Nyamulagira, is right in the middle of Virunga national park, also home to gorillas, and to some of the worst fighting of Congo's long years of war.

The BBC's Andrew Harding has trekked to the new volcano, to see what just might be a rare good news story from Congo.