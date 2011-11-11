Leptis Magna remains, Libya
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Roman city Leptis Magna offers Libya tourism hope

Libya is home to the remains of the Roman imperial city of Leptis Magna, with its well-preserved forum, baths, triumphal arch and amphitheatre.

The new interim government is hoping that the site can be used to revive the tourism industry, which stagnated under former leader Muammar Gaddafi, and to diversify the oil-dependent economy.

Heather Sharp reports.

  • 11 Nov 2011
Go to next video: Treasures survive Libya conflict