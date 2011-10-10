Video

Nigeria's fashion designer Lisa Folawiyo's shiny clothes have captivated people from Lagos to Cape Town, London, Paris, New York and Hollywood.

She is the founder and creative director of Jewel by Lisa, a brand that specialises in Ankara textiles, the vibrant wax-resist dyed fabrics characteristic of West Africa and widely used across the continent.

As though they were not already bright enough, she decided to embellish them with beads, sequins and crystals, all sewn by hand, and the chic combination became an instant success.

"I can confidently say that Jewel by Lisa was the originator of the embellished Ankara which we see today everywhere," the designer told the BBC series African Dream.

For more African news from the BBC download the Africa Today podcast.