Has Gaddafi escaped into Niger?
Rebel forces massed around Bani Walid, a bastion for Gaddafi loyalists just south of Tripoli, have said they are optimistic about a peaceful handover of the town after talks with its tribal elders.
At the same time there is speculation that Col Gaddafi himself may have been travelling in a convoy of dozens of vehicles which crossed the southern Libyan border into Niger.
The BBC has learned that the convoy was carrying members of the Gaddafi entourage and has reached Agadez, in northern Niger.
Peter Biles reports.
06 Sep 2011
