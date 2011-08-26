Tripoli fighting
Libya: Transitional council moves to war-torn Tripoli

The National Transitional Council (NTC) has said it has now moved its political base from the rebel stronghold Benghazi to the capital.

Fighting has continued in Tripoli, which is now largely in rebel control.

The United Nations has called on all sides in the Libyan conflict to take steps to ensure there are no acts of violence and revenge.

Nick Childs reports.

