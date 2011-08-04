Video

More than 11 million people have been affected by the worst drought in 60 years in the Horn of Africa.

The UN's Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) said that famine was "likely to persist until at least December 2011".

Getting aid into Somalia has been difficult because al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab group, which controls much of the south and central regions and parts of the capital, Mogadishu, has banned some aid agencies from their territory.

The BBC have gained a rare insight in to Al Shabab-controlled territory.

Andrew Harding reports.

There are some distressing images in his report.