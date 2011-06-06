Injured child surrounded by cameras
Video

'Dark arts of propaganda' in Libya

As Nato's campaign continues in Libya, Tripoli has been accused of staging events in order to deliberately mislead the media.

The BBC's Wyre Davies was taken to a hospital and to the supposed site of a missile strike, but all was not as it seemed.

