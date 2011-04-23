Media player
Libya: Misrata rebels capture Gaddafi soldiers
For nearly two months, the Libyan city of Misrata has been under siege from the forces of Colonel Gaddafi.
This last week has seen particularly fierce fighting as government forces clash with rebels for control of the streets.
Thousands are trying to flee, but as Orla Guerin reports, there is only one route out.
23 Apr 2011
