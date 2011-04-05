Moussa Ibrahim
Libya: 'We are ready for political solutions'

The Libyan government is ready "for political solutions" to "save Libya from destruction", according to the government spokesman Moussa Ibrahim.

"We are listening", he told journalists and said that elections and political reform were not out of the question.

