Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Libya: 'We are ready for political solutions'
The Libyan government is ready "for political solutions" to "save Libya from destruction", according to the government spokesman Moussa Ibrahim.
"We are listening", he told journalists and said that elections and political reform were not out of the question.
-
05 Apr 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window