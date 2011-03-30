Video

Rebels in Libya are retreating from recently captured towns along the eastern coast as they come under fire from Col Muammar Gaddafi's forces.

The rebels have now lost the key oil port of Ras Lanuf and the nearby town of Bin Jawad, and are also in full retreat from Brega.

The BBC's Orla Guerin was travelling with rebel forces near Ajdabiya, when the convoy she was with came under attack in an ambush.