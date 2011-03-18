Media player
Clinton: Let's take one step at a time
The US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been speaking about the UN vote to take action in Lybia, at a news conference in Washington.
She was asked by one reporter whether the UN action would continue until Colonel Gaddafi had gone.
18 Mar 2011
