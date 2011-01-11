UN peacekeepers
UN retreat amid Ivory Coast clashes in Ouattara stronghold

At least four people have been killed in clashes between supporters of presidential rivals in Ivory Coast.

UN peacekeepers were forced to retreat from clashes in Abidjan, a stronghold of Alassane Ouattara, who is internationally recognised as the winner on November's elections.

Incumbent President Laurent Gbagbo has refused to concede that he has lost.

