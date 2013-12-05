Nelson Mandela is released from prison
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Archive: Nelson Mandela is released from prison

Nelson Mandela is released from prison in South Africa following the relaxation of apartheid laws, after serving 27 years for treason.

He later appeared on the balcony of Cape Town's City Hall, urging the 50,000 people who had gathered to "intensify their struggle".

First broadcast 11 February 1990

  • 05 Dec 2013
Go to next video: 'Time for new hands': Twilight years