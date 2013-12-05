Media player
Archive: Nelson Mandela is released from prison
Nelson Mandela is released from prison in South Africa following the relaxation of apartheid laws, after serving 27 years for treason.
He later appeared on the balcony of Cape Town's City Hall, urging the 50,000 people who had gathered to "intensify their struggle".
First broadcast 11 February 1990
