Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Uganda urges new mandate for peacekeepers in Somalia
The Ugandan president has said that African Union peacekeepers in Somalia need a new mandate as "they are confused".
Yoweri Museveni was speaking to the BBC's Zeinab Badawi as AU members attended a summit in Kampala.
The group later approved a request to send 2,000 more troops to the Somali capital Mogadishu and change the rules of engagement to allow soldiers to fire first if they are facing imminent attack.
-
27 Jul 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-10777002/uganda-urges-new-mandate-for-peacekeepers-in-somaliaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window