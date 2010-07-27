Video

The Ugandan president has said that African Union peacekeepers in Somalia need a new mandate as "they are confused".

Yoweri Museveni was speaking to the BBC's Zeinab Badawi as AU members attended a summit in Kampala.

The group later approved a request to send 2,000 more troops to the Somali capital Mogadishu and change the rules of engagement to allow soldiers to fire first if they are facing imminent attack.