'It felt like intimidation'

The ex-CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch and his British partner face allegations of exploitation from men recruited for sex events they hosted around the world.

A BBC investigation found Mike Jeffries and Matthew Smith benefited from a highly organised, international operation running the events, with a middleman finding young men. The BBC has spoken to eight men who attended events. All signed NDAs. All were paid. Some had knowledge sex would be involved. All but one said they were harmed by the experience.

Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith did not respond to requests for comment. Abercrombie & Fitch told the BBC it was "appalled and disgusted" by Mr Jeffries' alleged behaviour and has "zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind".

You can watch Panorama's The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool on BBCiPlayer now (UK only) and on BBC One on Monday 2 October at 21:00 BST.

