Six women have been rescued from the back of a lorry in France, after the BBC helped track them down and alert the police.

The four Vietnamese and two Iraqis, thought to be migrants, were trapped inside, panicking and struggling to breathe. One of them spoke to the BBC from inside the lorry.

The BBC then helped to contact the police, who stopped the lorry.

French police have arrested the lorry driver.

They have also opened an investigation into a suspected human trafficking operation.