Violent tornado sends debris flying across eastern Chinese city
A powerful tornado has ripped through the city of Suqian in eastern China, sending debris flying through the air. Footage of the aftermath shows powerlines on fire and cars left overturned.
At least one person is known to have died in the storm. Local media have reported weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds in the region.
