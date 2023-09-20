A powerful tornado has ripped through the city of Suqian in eastern China, leaving a trail of destruction.

Footage of the aftermath shows power lines on fire and cars overturned.

Hundreds of people were temporarily relocated because of the tornado, and at least five people are known to have died, state media reported on Tuesday.

Local media also reported weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds in the region.

China saw has seen both extreme heat and devastating floods this summer.

The impact of climate change on the frequency of storms is still unclear, but we know that increased sea surface temperatures warm the air above and make more energy available to drive hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons.

As a result, they are likely to be more intense with more extreme rainfall.