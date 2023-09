Sylvester Stallone and Pope Francis playfully shadow boxed during a visit to the Vatican by the actor and his family.

The Rocky star was received by the pontiff who told him he "grew up with [his] films".

Stallone jokingly responded "we box" and threw a few light air jabs, which the Pope then returned.

