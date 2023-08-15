At least 89 people have died in the wildfires that razed the historic town of Lahaina, making it the most deadly fire in the US for a century.

When the wildfire tore through the town last week, many people jumped into the sea to escape the flames.

One Maui resident told the BBC's Sophie Long that she was upset some tourists on the island have been carrying on with their holidays as normal. "The same waters that our people just died in three days ago are the same waters the very next day these visitors - tourists - were swimming in."

