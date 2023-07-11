A huge metal construction girder has fallen onto a busy road in Bangkok, killing at least one person and critically injuring several more.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene to search for survivors from crushed cars and damaged buildings.

The girder was part of a project to build elevated highways in the city.

Bangkok's Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the cause of the accident is not yet known.

