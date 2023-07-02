A mayor of a small Mexican town has wed a crocodile bride in an age-old ritual for prosperity. He could be seen kissing the reptile, whose snout had been tied shut.

The seven-year-old crocodile, nicknamed 'little princess', is thought to represent a deity linked with mother earth. Her marriage to the local leader symbolises the joining of humans with the divine.

The tradition likely dates back centuries to Oaxaca state's Chontal and Huave indigenous communities. "It is the union of two cultures. The union of the Huaves and the Chontales," Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa told reporters.