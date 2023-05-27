One of Ukraine's most senior security officials has told the BBC his country is ready for its counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Speaking to diplomatic correspondent James Landale in a rare interview, Oleksiy Danilov said Ukraine has an "historic opportunity" to strike a major blow to Russia.

He said it would be "strange" to talk dates but said forces could begin retaking territory "tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week".

