Did Ukrainian drone boats attack Russian warship?

Russia's Defence Ministry claims it has foiled a Ukrainian sea drone attack on a Russian warship in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne reported that the ship was damaged and needed to be repaired.

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner explains what we know so far.

Video by Gianluca Avagnina and Cat McGowan

