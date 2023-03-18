Man clings on for life in harrowing river rescue

A man has been saved from gushing flood waters in the swollen Los Angeles River in a dramatic rescue.

The man was trapped in the river and held on to a concrete barrier wall as a rescuer from Los Angeles Fire Department was lowered down from a helicopter.

The rescue worker then secured the man to a cable before the pair were hoisted back up to the helicopter.

The man, 51, was taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

