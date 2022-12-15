Prince Harry has spoken about the "huge weight" lifted from his shoulders since publishing his autobiography, Spare, in January.

Speaking with trauma therapist and author Dr Gabor Maté, Harry explained how "the system" he grew up in does not encourage "free-living". Now, he says, he feels "incredibly free".

The memoir sold 467,183 copies in the week after it was published, becoming the fastest-selling non-fiction book in the UK since records began.