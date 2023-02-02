Police in the US state of Georgia rescued a man from an overturned patrol car seconds before it was hit by an oncoming train.

The man had stolen a police vehicle during a a traffic stop, leading police on a high-speed chase.

He subsequently lost control of the car, which overturned on the train tracks.

Atlanta Police Department said the driver was charged with theft by taking, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, obstruction and damage to city property.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.