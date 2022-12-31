Cristiano Ronaldo had a slip of the tongue at his official unveiling as Al Nassr's star signing on Tuesday.

The Portugal captain mistook Saudi Arabia for South Africa during his first press conference for his new team.

Ronaldo, 37, joined Al Nassr on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United.

He is reportedly set to receive the biggest football salary in history.

