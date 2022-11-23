One woman remembers 'holiday hell' after being scammed by a travel agent

A Brazilian woman, Adriane Trofin, ended up losing a lot of money after being impressed by a travel agent's social media posts and booking a holiday with him.

She saved up for a "dream" holiday in Greece, for her family and friends.

But on arrival in Athens it soon became clear that the travel agent had not booked the group's hotel, or the cars to take them from the airport.

They booked a new hotel and Adriane spent the holiday trying to persuade the travel agent to reimburse her.