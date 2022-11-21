Some football fans attending the World Cup match between England and Iran experienced technical issues with the Fifa ticketing app and missed kick-off.

Match-goers were stuck outside the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar when their QR code tickets wouldn't load.

In a statement, Fifa called on ticket holders to check the email accounts they used to register with the ticketing app for instructions and to visit the stadiums Ticket Resolution Point if they needed further support.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.