World Cup 2022: Inside the fan village

One-and-a-half million people are expected to attend the World Cup in Qatar but there are some concerns that the sites for accommodation aren't finished.

People hoped that the rooms would be available in time for arriving fans, including 9,000 beds in fan villages.

Sports correspondent, Nesta McGregor spent the night in one of the camps to check out the fan experience himself.

