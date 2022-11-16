Danish TV reporter forced off air in Qatar

This is the moment security staff in Qatar were seen trying to stop a Danish TV reporter during a live broadcast.

TV 2 Denmark's Rasmus Tantholdt was reporting on the World Cup when he was approached. The journalist said security threatened to break his camera.

TV 2 Denmark said it had acquired the correct accreditations to film and was reporting from a public place.

Qatar's Supreme Committee later said it had apologised following the incident.

