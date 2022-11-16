How the world got to 8 billion - and where next

The world's population has hit eight billion, the UN has announced. Demographers chose 15 November to mark this milestone - though it could be up to a year or two on either side.

So, how did we get here and where might we end up? The BBC's global population correspondent Stephanie Hegarty explains.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.